Ticker
German highway toll to be challenged in EU court
By EUOBSERVER
Austria threatened on Friday (31 March) to file a legal challenge against Germany's decision to introduce a road toll for foreign-registered cars on German motorways. "We are taking legal action in Luxembourg," Austrian transport minister Joerg Leichtfried told reporters after the upper house of the German parliament, the Bundesrat, finally passed the highway toll on Friday, despite significant resistance from other countries that border Germany.