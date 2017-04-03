Ticker
Spanish connection with Trump’s Russia scandal revealed
By EUOBSERVER
The White House cancelled a scheduled meeting at the last minute in February between president Trump and Alexander Torshin, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Sunday. Spanish national police were ready to arrest the Russian central banker in Mallorca airport already in the summer of 2013, suspecting him of organised crime and money-laundering. The case adds to other reports of Russian infiltration of the US president’s circle.