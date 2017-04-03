Monday

3rd Apr 2017

Spanish connection with Trump’s Russia scandal revealed

The White House cancelled a scheduled meeting at the last minute in February between president Trump and Alexander Torshin, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Sunday. Spanish national police were ready to arrest the Russian central banker in Mallorca airport already in the summer of 2013, suspecting him of organised crime and money-laundering. The case adds to other reports of Russian infiltration of the US president’s circle.

Most Libya migrants not headed to EU, aid group says

The International Organisation for Migration interviewed 300,000 migrants in Libya last year. It found that 60 percent did not want to go to Europe, but had aimed to remain and find work in Libya.

Brexit, Syria and Greece on the agenda This WEEK

The European Parliament will adopt its position on the UK's exit, and eurozone finance ministers will try to break a deadlock on the Greek bailout talks. Meanwhile in Brussels, there will be discussions on ending the war in Syria.

Don't let circular economy become a health hazard

The promotion of a circular economy must guarantee European consumers that products made from recovered or recycled materials, including plastics, do not also include recovered or recycled hazardous substances.

EU guidelines set out two-phase Brexit talks

According to the draft negotiating guidelines, the EU-27 would open negotiations on future EU-UK relations when "sufficient progress" has been made on citizens' rights, the British financial bill and the status of the border in Ireland.

  2. March in Budapest to support Soros-founded university
  3. German highway toll to be challenged in EU court
  4. EU commission confirms opposition to Nord Stream 2
  5. EU states to review Brexit talks in autumn
  6. UK's threat on security must be 'misunderstanding'
  7. Luxembourg seeks to host EU banking authority
  8. Hollande warns May: Brexit divorce talks must come first

