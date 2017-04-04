EU parliament in dispute with Eurogroup president

By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said Monday (3 April) that he would lodge a "formal protest" after being snubbed by Dutch finance minister and Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem. Dijsselbloem has so far turned down invitations to speak to MEPs. "Unanimous condemnation by @Europarl_EN against @J_Dijsselbloem for the umpteenth refusal to answer questions on sacrifices made by our citizens," said Tajani in a tweet.