Tuesday

4th Apr 2017

Ticker

EU parliament in dispute with Eurogroup president

By

The European Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said Monday (3 April) that he would lodge a "formal protest" after being snubbed by Dutch finance minister and Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem. Dijsselbloem has so far turned down invitations to speak to MEPs. "Unanimous condemnation by @Europarl_EN against @J_Dijsselbloem for the umpteenth refusal to answer questions on sacrifices made by our citizens," said Tajani in a tweet.

EU rounds wagons in Gibraltar dispute

Spectacle of EU institutions and 27 remaining member states taking a common line against an outgoing member is a first in EU history.

Opinion

The university so disliked by Orban

In a world with many new phrases like 'fake news' or 'alternative facts', Viktor Orban's government in Hungary is taking a more familiar approach to shutting down academic free expression in Hungary.

Interview

Khodorkovsky: Putin's betting on Le Pen

Russia will try to help Le Pen win the French election the same way it helped Trump in the US, Khodorkovsky, a Kremlin critic, has said.

Most Libya migrants not headed to EU, aid group says

The International Organisation for Migration interviewed thousands of migrants in Libya last year. It found that 60 percent did not want to go to Europe, but had aimed to remain and find work in Libya.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  2. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  3. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  4. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  5. The Idealist QuarterlyCan Progressive Stories Survive Our Post-Truth Era? After-Work Discussion on 6 April
  6. ACCAG20 Citizens Want 'Big Picture' Tax Policymaking, According to Global Survey
  7. Belgrade Security ForumCall for Papers: European Union as a Global Crisis Manager - Deadline 30 April
  8. European Gaming & Betting Association60 Years Rome Treaty – 60 Years Building an Internal Market
  9. Malta EU 2017New EU Rules to Prevent Terrorism and Give More Rights to Victims Approved
  10. European Jewish Congress"Extremists Still Have Ability and Motivation to Murder in Europe" Says EJC President
  11. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAudiovisual Media Services Directive to Exclude Minors from Gambling Ads
  12. ILGA-EuropeTime for a Reality Check on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination