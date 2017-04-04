Tusk appeal falls on deaf ears in Macedonia

By EUOBSERVER

European Council president Donald Tusk told Macedonian president Gjorge Ivanov in Skopje on Monday his actions were "holding [his] country back from the Euro-Atlantic path". He also urged him not to "further fuel tensions ... along ethnic lines". Ivanov has blocked opposition Albanian parties from joining a coalition government even though it has a majority. He said on Monday nothing had changed and that the coalition would have "detrimental consequences".