Tuesday

4th Apr 2017

Ticker

Tusk appeal falls on deaf ears in Macedonia

By

European Council president Donald Tusk told Macedonian president Gjorge Ivanov in Skopje on Monday his actions were "holding [his] country back from the Euro-Atlantic path". He also urged him not to "further fuel tensions ... along ethnic lines". Ivanov has blocked opposition Albanian parties from joining a coalition government even though it has a majority. He said on Monday nothing had changed and that the coalition would have "detrimental consequences".

Le Pen a cherché quelques millions russes de plus

Des révélations selon lesquelles la candidate d'extrême droite a tenté d'emprunter 3 millions d'euros supplémentaires à la Russie posent des questions sur l'ingérence du Kremlin dans l'élection présidentielle française.

MPs urge May to put price tag on Brexit

The UK parliament's Brexit committee said that the prime minister's claim that a "no deal is better than a bad deal" for the UK is "unsubstantiated", and called on the government to assess the consequences of leaving the EU.

EU rounds wagons in Gibraltar dispute

Spectacle of EU institutions and 27 remaining member states taking a common line against an outgoing member is a first in EU history.

