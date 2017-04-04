Ticker
Hungary passes controversial university law
By EUOBSERVER
The Hungarian parliament adopted a bill on Tuesday (4 April) that allows the government to renegotiate agreements with 28 international universities in the country, including the Central European University, which is funded by the Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros. The new law is considered as a political effort to stifle independent education. The European Commission said before the vote that it was following the issue "with some concern".