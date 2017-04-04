Tuesday

Hungary passes controversial university law

The Hungarian parliament adopted a bill on Tuesday (4 April) that allows the government to renegotiate agreements with 28 international universities in the country, including the Central European University, which is funded by the Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros. The new law is considered as a political effort to stifle independent education. The European Commission said before the vote that it was following the issue "with some concern".

La droite européenne regarde vers Macron pour sauver la France

Avec un François Fillon empêtré sans les affaires judicaires, un des leaders du parti populaire européen affirme que des "commissions" travaillent sur ce que se passerait si Marine Le Pen l'emportait et faisait sortir la France de l'UE.

Investigation

MEPs oppose EU agency to prevent new Dieselgate

The European Parliament said on Tuesday that there should be more EU oversight on how cars are approved, but stopped short of calling for an independent EU agency.

Analysis

Serbia's Vucic stronger than ever

After winning the presidency by a landslide, Alexander Vucic will be seen as even more crucial for the stability of the Western Balkans, despite concerns over the handling of his powers and closeness with Russia.

Le Pen a cherché quelques millions russes de plus

Des révélations selon lesquelles la candidate d'extrême droite a tenté d'emprunter 3 millions d'euros supplémentaires à la Russie posent des questions sur l'ingérence du Kremlin dans l'élection présidentielle française.

MPs urge May to put price tag on Brexit

The UK parliament's Brexit committee said that the prime minister's claim that a "no deal is better than a bad deal" for the UK is "unsubstantiated", and called on the government to assess the consequences of leaving the EU.

