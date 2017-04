By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of Serbs took to the streets of Belgrade and other cities on Wednesday evening to protest against prime minister Aleksandar Vucic's victory in last Sunday's presidential election. They protested for the third day in a row with slogans like "Vucic, you stole the election" or "End the dictatorship". Vucic, who had been prime minister since 2012, won the election in the first round with 55 percent of votes.