6th Apr 2017

UK welcomes EU's 'constructive approach' on Brexit

By

In a meeting in London with European Council president Donald Tusk on Thursday, UK prime minister Theresa May said that the EU draft guidelines for the Brexit negotiations were a "constructive approach", according to a statement published after the meeting. She also said that the UK’s position on Gibraltar "had not changed" and that there will be "no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the consent of its people".

The future of Europe needs more social investment

The Rome declaration committed to a more social Europe, but the EU's economic governance model is preventing the pledges made in the Italian capital from being truly realised.

New anti-trust complaint looms over Microsoft

At least three security software companies “met several times” with the European Commission to complain about Microsoft’s alleged abuse of its market position. A formal case could follow.

Donors pledge billions for Syria amid European shame

Donors pledged €5.5 billion in aid for Syria for 2017 and another €3.47 billion up until 2020. The figures contrast the number of refugees hosted by Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey when compared to Europe.

Pressure mounts on Hungary over university law

EPP group leader Manfred Weber calls for the European Commission to investigate Hungary, but the centre-right party still stands by prime minster Orban in the wake of international uproar over legislation targeting the Central European University.

Chodorkowski: Putin setzt auf Le Pen

Russland wird, laut dem Kremlkritiker Chodorkowski versuchen, Le Pen auf die selbe Art und Weise zu helfen die französischen Wahlen zu gewinnen, wie Trump in den USA geholfen wurde.

