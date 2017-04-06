Ticker
UK welcomes EU's 'constructive approach' on Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
In a meeting in London with European Council president Donald Tusk on Thursday, UK prime minister Theresa May said that the EU draft guidelines for the Brexit negotiations were a "constructive approach", according to a statement published after the meeting. She also said that the UK’s position on Gibraltar "had not changed" and that there will be "no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the consent of its people".