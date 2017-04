By EUOBSERVER

MEPs have urged EU institutions to carry out a review of whether a new EU-US data accord, the Privacy Shield, is fit for purpose after revelations that US security services still carry out mass snooping on Europeans with no judicial or political oversight. The non-binding resolution passed by 306 votes to 240 on Thursday in Strasbourg. Claude Moraes, a British MEP, said "deficiencies" in the Shield must be "urgently resolved".