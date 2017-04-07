Ticker
US considers harsh vetting of EU visitors
By EUOBSERVER
US homeland security chief John Kelly told the senate on Thursday that European visitors from countries that have a US visa waiver would face tougher vetting, including handing over their mobile phones, being asked their social media passwords, and being quizzed on their political views. "There is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10,000 European citizens who are fighting alongside the Islamic State [jihadist group] in Iraq and Syria", he said.