7th Apr 2017

US considers harsh vetting of EU visitors

US homeland security chief John Kelly told the senate on Thursday that European visitors from countries that have a US visa waiver would face tougher vetting, including handing over their mobile phones, being asked their social media passwords, and being quizzed on their political views. "There is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10,000 European citizens who are fighting alongside the Islamic State [jihadist group] in Iraq and Syria", he said.

EU starts border checks on everyone

Border authorities will be required to verify the identities of EU nationals whenever leaving or entering the European Union.

Letting people drown is not an EU value

NGO boat rescues are being attacked as a pull for migrants, in a harsh logic that letting more people drown would discourage others from coming.

Future of Europe needs more social investment

The Rome declaration committed to a more social Europe, but the EU's economic governance model is preventing the pledges made in the Italian capital from being truly realised.

New anti-trust complaint looms over Microsoft

At least three security software companies “met several times” with the European Commission to complain about Microsoft’s alleged abuse of its market position. A formal case could follow.

