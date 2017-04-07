Friday

7th Apr 2017

Ticker

Travel comparison websites: 66% suspected of breaking EU law

By

Consumer protection authorities in 26 EU countries, plus Norway and Iceland, checked 352 websites that compare prices of services, mainly in the travel sector. They found that 235, or 66 percent, needed further investigation, the European Commission announced Friday. The sites are suspected of breaking EU law. The most common problem (32.1 percent) was that the price displayed in the comparison list was different to the price at final purchase.

EU starts border checks on everyone

Border authorities will be required to verify the identities of EU nationals whenever leaving or entering the European Union.

Opinion

Letting people drown is not an EU value

NGO boat rescues are being attacked as a pull for migrants, in a harsh logic that letting more people drown would discourage others from coming.

Opinion

Future of Europe needs more social investment

The Rome declaration committed to a more social Europe, but the EU's economic governance model is preventing the pledges made in the Italian capital from being truly realised.

New anti-trust complaint looms over Microsoft

At least three security software companies “met several times” with the European Commission to complain about Microsoft’s alleged abuse of its market position. A formal case could follow.

