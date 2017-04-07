Ticker
Travel comparison websites: 66% suspected of breaking EU law
By EUOBSERVER
Consumer protection authorities in 26 EU countries, plus Norway and Iceland, checked 352 websites that compare prices of services, mainly in the travel sector. They found that 235, or 66 percent, needed further investigation, the European Commission announced Friday. The sites are suspected of breaking EU law. The most common problem (32.1 percent) was that the price displayed in the comparison list was different to the price at final purchase.