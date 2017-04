By EUOBSERVER

The man suspected of Friday's attack in Sweden, a 39-year-old Uzbek national, had applied for Swedish residency in 2014, but was denied and ordered to leave the country, Stockholm police said in a press conference on Sunday (9 April). Four were killed in the attack: two Swedish, one British and one Belgian citizen. Over 10,000 people are estimated to be in hiding in Sweden, wanted by the police.