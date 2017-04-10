Monday

10th Apr 2017

Ticker

Eurosceptic Finns party slumps in local election

By

Finland's eurosceptic Finns party suffered in Sunday's municipal elections, winning only 8.8 percent support, down from 17.7 percent in the 2015 parliamentary election and 12.3 percent in the 2012 local elections. The downturn could spell trouble for Finland's three-party government and lead to a party leadership race, with Jussi Halla-aho, who wants Finland out of the EU, likely to replace current party leader and foreign minister Timo Soini in June.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Brexit: Between a rock and a hard place

As EU commission chief Juncker put it, "everybody will lose" if pig-headed nationalism in the UK and the EU led to a messy and expensive divorce. The controversy over Gibraltar doesn't bode well.

Eurogroup makes 'progress' on Greek deal

Eurozone ministers endorsed an agreement in principle between the Greek government and its creditors over a new package of reforms. But talks on fiscal targets and debt could still block a final agreement.

EU starts border checks on everyone

Border authorities will be required to verify the identities of EU nationals whenever leaving or entering the European Union.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  2. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  4. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  5. Dialogue PlatformGlobalised Religions and the Dialogue Imperative. Join the Debate!
  6. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  7. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  9. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  10. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. The Idealist QuarterlyCan Progressive Stories Survive Our Post-Truth Era? After-Work Discussion on 6 April