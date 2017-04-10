Eurosceptic Finns party slumps in local election

By EUOBSERVER

Finland's eurosceptic Finns party suffered in Sunday's municipal elections, winning only 8.8 percent support, down from 17.7 percent in the 2015 parliamentary election and 12.3 percent in the 2012 local elections. The downturn could spell trouble for Finland's three-party government and lead to a party leadership race, with Jussi Halla-aho, who wants Finland out of the EU, likely to replace current party leader and foreign minister Timo Soini in June.