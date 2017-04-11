Slovak media to be fined for referring to Britain instead of UK

By EUOBSERVER

Slovak media covering the Brexit process face fines of up to €6,600 for using the name Britain rather than the official United Kingdom, warned the Bratislava-based Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Authority in a letter sent to Slovak news outlets. The agency enforces official naming in publications. "We have never fined anyone in the past but we are (now) ready to enforce the law," agency chief Maria Fridrichova told Reuters.