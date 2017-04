By EUOBSERVER

The Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday (11 April) that sub-Saharan migrants in Libya are being sold as slaves in open markets. “The more IOM engages inside Libya, the more we learn that it is a vale of tears for many migrants," said Mohammed Abdiker, a director at IOM, noting that "the latest reports of ‘slave markets’ for migrants can be added to a long list of outrages."