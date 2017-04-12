Italy approves emergency budget cuts, selling state assets

By EUOBSERVER

Italy approved emergency deficit cuts on Tuesday, with economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan confirming plans to sell off state assets this year, worth a total of €5 billion, to meet European Commission requirements. The government marginally raised this year's economic growth forecast from 1.0 percent to 1.1 percent, but lowered next year's outlook to 1.0 percent from 1.3 percent, and projected the same low 1.0 percent rate for 2019.