Ticker
Report: Brexit referendum website 'maybe' attacked
By EUOBSERVER
The website allowing individuals to register to vote in the Brexit referendum last year might have crashed just before the deadline due to a cyber attack, a report from the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) has found. "The crash had indications of being a DDOS (distributed denial of service) ‘attack’," the report said. The UK government had stated the crash was due to exceptional surges in demand.