Hungary signals compromise over Soros-founded university

By EUOBSERVER

While protests continued in Budapest on Wednesday, Hungary's education secretary, Laszlo Palkovics, suggested a possible compromise, saying the disputed education bill was never aimed at shutting down Central European University (CEU), founded by financier George Soros. The university said in an emailed statement: "We look to the Hungarian government to initiate negotiations with CEU so that we can resolve this and go back to work, with our academic freedom secured."