Germany backs Serbia on EU membership, asking for reforms

Germany is ready to support Serbia's EU membership bid, provided the Balkan country works on reforms and sorts out ties with its former province, Kosovo, said German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday. His comments came ahead of him meeting Serbia's new prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade. Gabriel will visit Kosovo on Thursday and Albania next week, on a mission aimed at keeping the Balkan states moving towards Brussels.

Central Europe's decline into authoritarianism

New legislation allowing the government to expel Central European University from Hungary is like an X-ray image of a hybrid regime - a democracy drifting towards authoritarianism. It is not only an isolated case, but rather a regional trend.

MPs and media create Brexit hacking scare

A report by British MPs said it cannot rule out that a cyber attack caused a voter registration website to crash, but also admitted it had "no direct evidence" of Russian or Chinese influence.

Viktor Orban’s unpatriotic attack on CEU

Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, wants to see the closure of Central European University with recent legislative changes. But his actions are truly difficult to justify when thinking as a patriot.

