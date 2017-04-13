Ticker
Germany backs Serbia on EU membership, asking for reforms
By EUOBSERVER
Germany is ready to support Serbia's EU membership bid, provided the Balkan country works on reforms and sorts out ties with its former province, Kosovo, said German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday. His comments came ahead of him meeting Serbia's new prime minister, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade. Gabriel will visit Kosovo on Thursday and Albania next week, on a mission aimed at keeping the Balkan states moving towards Brussels.