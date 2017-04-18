Tuesday

Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean over Easter

More than 8,000 migrants trying to reach Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea during the Easter weekend. The Associated Press news agency said that 8,300 people were saved, including 1,300 in 13 search-and-rescue missions by the EU's border agency Frontex. CNN, citing the Italian coastguards, said that 8,500 people were saved. Seven people were confirmed dead on Sunday after their boat sank off the Libyan coast.

Erdogan signals new era in EU relations

Turkish leader dismissed international critics and spoke of reinstating death penalty after referendum win, signalling new era in EU relations.

Don't copy us, we're British

The havoc caused by the unexpected referendum result on June 23 could serve as a stark warning to the EU-27: fail to prepare - prepare to fail.

Turkish referendum pivotal for EU relations

The outcome of the upcoming Turkish referendum, which would grant president Erdogan sweeping new powers, is almost too close to call. The result will have a huge impact on EU-Turkey relations.

