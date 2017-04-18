Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean over Easter

By EUOBSERVER

More than 8,000 migrants trying to reach Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea during the Easter weekend. The Associated Press news agency said that 8,300 people were saved, including 1,300 in 13 search-and-rescue missions by the EU's border agency Frontex. CNN, citing the Italian coastguards, said that 8,500 people were saved. Seven people were confirmed dead on Sunday after their boat sank off the Libyan coast.