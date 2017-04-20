Thursday

EU's Juncker and Barnier in London next week

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London on 26 April, at the invitation of UK prime minister Theresa May, for discussions on the start of the Brexit negotiations. The meeting will take place three days before EU leaders meet in Brussels to adopt EU negotiating guidelines. The commission said on Wednesday that negotiations will start after the 8 June UK snap election.

Sex und Lügen: Russlands Nachrichten über die EU

Frankreich und Deutschland sind seit Jahren von Fake-News und Lügen betroffen, die dazu gedacht sind sexuelle Abneigung gegen Migranten und Politiker, die ihnen Zuflucht gewähren, zu schüren.

Tusk dragged into 'political' spy probe

EU Council chief appeared as witness in a Russian spy probe in Warsaw amid increasingly toxic political climate in one of the Union's largest states.

Meet Le Pen's friends at Trump Tower

French far-right leader met wealthy people at cocktail party in US president's building in January, spotlighting her longstanding US connections.

