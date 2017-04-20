Ticker
EU's Juncker and Barnier in London next week
By EUOBSERVER
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London on 26 April, at the invitation of UK prime minister Theresa May, for discussions on the start of the Brexit negotiations. The meeting will take place three days before EU leaders meet in Brussels to adopt EU negotiating guidelines. The commission said on Wednesday that negotiations will start after the 8 June UK snap election.