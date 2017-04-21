Timmermans praises Romania's anti-corruption measures

By EUOBSERVER

European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans praised Romania during a visit to Bucharest Thursday (20 April), saying it was approaching the end of a decade-long anti-corruption programme called the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. “We’ve achieved so much that we are now in the final, final stretch of a very long marathon and my impulse ... is to finish this marathon,” Timmermans said. Romania was rocked by massive anti-corruption protests in February.