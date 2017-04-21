Juncker to meet Soros on Hungary next week

By EUOBSERVER

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will meet with Hungarian-born American billionaire George Soros, founder and chairman of Open Society Foundations, on 27 April in Brussels to discuss "all the political developments" in Hungary, the EU executive announced Friday. Soros, who founded the Budapest-based Central European University and whose foundation supports NGOs, both targeted by the Hungarian government, will also meet with commissioners Frans Timmermans, Vera Jourova and Jyrki Katainen.