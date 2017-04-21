Friday

21st Apr 2017

Ticker

Juncker to meet Soros on Hungary next week

By

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will meet with Hungarian-born American billionaire George Soros, founder and chairman of Open Society Foundations, on 27 April in Brussels to discuss "all the political developments" in Hungary, the EU executive announced Friday. Soros, who founded the Budapest-based Central European University and whose foundation supports NGOs, both targeted by the Hungarian government, will also meet with commissioners Frans Timmermans, Vera Jourova and Jyrki Katainen.

Investigation

Le Pens Freunde aus dem Trump Tower

Frankreichs rechtsaussen Parteichefin, Marine Le Pen, traf sich im Januar mit reichen Persönlichkeiten auf einer Cocktailparty, die im Hochhaus des neuen US-Präsidenten stattfand. Die Veranstaltung wirft Licht auf die langjährigen Verbindungen des Front National innerhalb der USA.

Investigation

Sexe et mensonges: l'information russe sur l'UE

La France et l'Allemagne ont été la cible pendant des années de fausses nouvelles et de mensonges conçus pour inciter à la répulsion sexuelle envers les migrants et les politiciens qui leur ont donné refuge.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

