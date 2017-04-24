Ticker
EU trade commissioner in US to pick up TTIP talks
By EUOBSERVER
EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem is in Washington on Monday to discuss how to proceed with talks over the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP). US president Trump seems to have softened his opposition to trade negotiations with the European Union after meeting Germany's Angela Merkel last month, marking a shift by the Trump administration, which had originally been pushing to strike bilateral deals with EU member states individually.