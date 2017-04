By EUOBSERVER

Carmelo Zuccaro, the chief prosecutor for the Sicilian port city of Catania, told "La Stampa" newspaper Sunday that he has evidence in the form of phone calls that NGOs are working directly with human smugglers in Libya to bring migrants to Italy. "We don't know if we can use this information during a trial," he added. Humanitarian aid groups maintain that many more lives would be lost without their work.