24th Apr 2017

Italy misses deadline on air quality warning

Italy has not responded in time to the European Commission's final warning on Italy's failure to meet air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a commission source told EUobserver Monday. France and the UK replied on time, but the commission is still assessing the responses. Spain and Germany requested an extension. The commission sent final warnings to the five largest member states last February, saying they should "safeguard public health".

Les amis de Le Pen à la Trump Tower

En janvier dernier, la leader du Front National a rencontré des "gens assez aisés" lors d'un cocktail organisé dans l'immeuble appartenant au président américain. L'événement a mis en avant les relations de longue date du Front national aux États-Unis.

Agenda

Brexit summit, Turkey and Hungary dominate EU This WEEK

European leaders will adopt their negotiating position on the Brexit summit on Saturday, whereas the situation of Hungary's democracy and post-referendum Turkey will be under scrutiny in the EU this week.

Russia threat triggers European military spending hike

Russia's annexation of Crimea in Ukraine has intensified military and defence spending throughout much of Central Europe, according to a new report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Voters 'change face' of French politics

Newcomer Macron and far-right leader Le Pen qualified for the presidential election run-off in a vote that pushed aside the two main traditional parties.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

