Ticker
Italy misses deadline on air quality warning
By EUOBSERVER
Italy has not responded in time to the European Commission's final warning on Italy's failure to meet air pollution limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a commission source told EUobserver Monday. France and the UK replied on time, but the commission is still assessing the responses. Spain and Germany requested an extension. The commission sent final warnings to the five largest member states last February, saying they should "safeguard public health".