Nord Stream 2 to get €4.8bn from European energy firms

Five European energy companies - Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall - have signed financing agreements for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project committing them to provide long-term financing for 50 percent of the total cost of the project, currently estimated to be €9.5 billion. Each European company will fund up to €950 million. Russia's Gazprom remains the sole shareholder of the project company, Nord Stream 2 AG.

Le Pen-Poutine: des liens qui remontent à loin

La leader du Front National a rencontré le président russe trois fois, et non pas une comme elle l'affirme. Mais l'argent que son parti a obtenu, et sous quelles conditions, restent un mystère.

Les amis de Le Pen à la Trump Tower

En janvier dernier, la leader du Front National a rencontré des "gens assez aisés" lors d'un cocktail organisé dans l'immeuble appartenant au président américain. L'événement a mis en avant les relations de longue date du Front national aux États-Unis.

France's election run-off will be far-right versus EU

The run-off of the French presidential election will pit a pro-EU social-liberal Macron against anti-EU Marine Le Pen. Macron is likely to win but far-right support is higher than ever.

