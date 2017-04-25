Nord Stream 2 to get €4.8bn from European energy firms

By EUOBSERVER

Five European energy companies - Engie, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall - have signed financing agreements for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project committing them to provide long-term financing for 50 percent of the total cost of the project, currently estimated to be €9.5 billion. Each European company will fund up to €950 million. Russia's Gazprom remains the sole shareholder of the project company, Nord Stream 2 AG.