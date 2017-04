By EUOBSERVER

The Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Germany, which is linked to the centre-left SPD party, has told German newspaper FAZ it was the target of hackers but no information was compromised. The news comes after Trend Micro, a Japanese firm working with French and German authorities, said the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which is linked to the centre-right CDU party, as well as the CDU itself, were targeted by likely Russian hackers.