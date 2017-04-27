Ticker
Poland gets 'final warning' on logging in ancient forest
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission on Thursday gave Poland a final warning that its extra logging in the primeval Bialowieza forest was against EU law. The commission voiced worry about "serious irreparable damage" to the forest, home to the European bison. Poland said its extra logging was needed to save Bialowieza from a bark beetle outbreak, but the commission said the measures "are not compatible with ... conservation objectives".