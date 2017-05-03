Wednesday

3rd May 2017

Ticker

Report: EU raises initial Brexit demand to €100bn

By

Following the requests of several member states, the EU has raised its opening demand for Britain’s Brexit bill to an upfront gross payment of up to €100bn, according to the Financial Times. France and Poland have pushed to include post-Brexit annual farm payments in the sum of money. However, the calculations vary widely depending on the UK's possible exit date, its share of contributions, its EU budget rebate, and liabilities.

EU keeps visa-free travel for US visitors

Efforts by the European Parliament to scupper visa-free travel for Americans, in light of US restrictions on some EU states, were dashed on Tuesday by the European Commission.

Investigation

How Le Pen party brokered Russian loans

Far-right National Front party used Latvian fixer with links to an EU-blacklisted senator in Russia to try to get more Kremlin money.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUnemployment of Refugees Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  3. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  5. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  6. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  7. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  8. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  10. Swedish EnterprisesReform of the European Electricity Market: Lessons from the Nordics, Brussels 2 May
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline