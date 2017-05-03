Ticker
Report: EU raises initial Brexit demand to €100bn
By EUOBSERVER
Following the requests of several member states, the EU has raised its opening demand for Britain’s Brexit bill to an upfront gross payment of up to €100bn, according to the Financial Times. France and Poland have pushed to include post-Brexit annual farm payments in the sum of money. However, the calculations vary widely depending on the UK's possible exit date, its share of contributions, its EU budget rebate, and liabilities.