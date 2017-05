By EUOBSERVER

A YouGov study, commissioned by the TUI Foundation and published on Thursday, reveals that around half of young people aged 16 to 26 are sceptical about democracy. The survey looked at 6,000 young people from Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, and Spain. The most sceptical are from France (42%), Italy (45%) and Poland (42%). The most in favour of democracy are Germany (62%) and Greece (66%).