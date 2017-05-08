Merkel's party wins in Schleswig-Holstein

By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party came out ahead of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in state elections in Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, ahead of general elections in September. CDU received around 32% of the vote, SPD around 27%. The SPD's regional coalition with the Greens and the Danish and Frisian minorities party, SSW, lost its majority. Anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) entered parliament with 5 of 73 seats.