Monday

8th May 2017

Ticker

Merkel's party wins in Schleswig-Holstein

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party came out ahead of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in state elections in Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, ahead of general elections in September. CDU received around 32% of the vote, SPD around 27%. The SPD's regional coalition with the Greens and the Danish and Frisian minorities party, SSW, lost its majority. Anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) entered parliament with 5 of 73 seats.

Analysis

Macron, a new French-European monarch

The new French president mixed republican pomp and European faith in his victory celebration. But to succeed, he will have to start a revolution.

EU relieved by Macron's win

EU leaders saw Macron's victory as a blow against nationalism and Russian meddling, but one in three French voters still picked the far right.

Macron wins French presidency

[Updated] The centrist pro-EU candidate easily beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, with 66.06 percent of the vote against 33.94 percent.

Interview

Macron's victory could be short-lived

If elected French president, Macron could be crippled by lack of a clear majority in parliament. If Le Pen won, her EU plans would be blocked by EU countries.

News in Brief

  1. US sends 'much smaller' team to UN climate talks
  2. Merkel's party wins in Schleswig-Holstein
  3. EU's chief negotiator says no to post-Brexit 'red tape'
  4. Juncker plan changed 'the DNA' of European Investment Bank
  5. EU commission probes Slovenian seizure of ECB information
  6. English slowly losing importance in Europe, says Juncker
  7. Europe to invest millions in African development
  8. Ukip takes beating in local elections

