By EUOBSERVER

Emmanuel Macron, who was elected French president on Sunday (7 May), will be inaugurated next Sunday (14 May), outgoing president Francois Hollande has announced. Hollande will hand over his powers and France's nuclear launch codes in the Elysee Palace. On Monday morning, the two men participated together in the commemoration of Nazi Germany's capitulation in 1945, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.