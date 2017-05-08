Monday

8th May 2017

Putin sends message to Macron

Russian president Vladimir Putin wished the newly-elected French president, Emmanuel Macron, "good health, well-being and success" in a message sent on Monday. He said he was ready to "work together constructively on topical matters" and insisted that "overcoming mutual distrust and joining efforts to ensure international stability and security is especially important". Russia is suspected of having led fake news and hacking efforts to undermine Macron ahead of Sunday's vote.

Opinion

The reality of NGO migrant rescues

NGOs rescued a huge number of migrants in 2016, but some argue it encourages more people to embark on perilous journeys to Europe. Are the critics right?

Analysis

Macron, a new Franco-European monarch

The new French president mixed republican pomp and European faith in his victory celebration. But to succeed, he will have to start a revolution.

News in Brief

  1. Putin sends message to Macron
  2. Macron's inauguration on Sunday
  3. US sends 'much smaller' team to UN climate talks
  4. Merkel's party wins in Schleswig-Holstein
  5. EU's chief negotiator says no to post-Brexit 'red tape'
  6. Juncker plan changed 'the DNA' of European Investment Bank
  7. EU commission probes Slovenian seizure of ECB information
  8. English slowly losing importance in Europe, says Juncker

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  4. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  6. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  8. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  9. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  10. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  11. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries