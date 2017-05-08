Putin sends message to Macron

By EUOBSERVER

Russian president Vladimir Putin wished the newly-elected French president, Emmanuel Macron, "good health, well-being and success" in a message sent on Monday. He said he was ready to "work together constructively on topical matters" and insisted that "overcoming mutual distrust and joining efforts to ensure international stability and security is especially important". Russia is suspected of having led fake news and hacking efforts to undermine Macron ahead of Sunday's vote.