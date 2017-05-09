Schulz campaign difficulties after Schleswig-Holstein loss

By EUOBSERVER

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) evaluated its difficult situation on Monday after losing Sunday's elections in Schleswig-Holstein, with upcoming general elections 24 September. SPD also failed to deliver in Saarland in March, with focus now being drawn to Sunday's vote in North Rhine-Westphalia. SPD suffers from uncertainty about possible governing alliances after September, but its party leader, Martin Schulz, is not ruling out an alliance with the far-left Left (Linke) party.