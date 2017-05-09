Tuesday

Schulz campaign difficulties after Schleswig-Holstein loss

By

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) evaluated its difficult situation on Monday after losing Sunday's elections in Schleswig-Holstein, with upcoming general elections 24 September. SPD also failed to deliver in Saarland in March, with focus now being drawn to Sunday's vote in North Rhine-Westphalia. SPD suffers from uncertainty about possible governing alliances after September, but its party leader, Martin Schulz, is not ruling out an alliance with the far-left Left (Linke) party.

Analysis

Where might Macron clash with Europe?

After the celebrations around Europe of centrist Emmanuel Macron's win over far-right Marine Le Pen, the sobering years of governance are still to come. Macron might be pro-EU, but he has a lot of reform ideas that might irk others.

Magazine

Uber still divides Europe

Uber says national regulations are often outdated, but taxi drivers still see the app as unfair competition.

Analysis

Macron, nouveau monarque franco-européen

Le nouveau président français a célébré sa victoire en mêlant la pompe républicaine et la foi européenne. Mais pour réussir, il devra aussi faire la révolution.

Interview

'Le Pen could come back much stronger'

Despite her defeat on Sunday, the French far-right leader could still stand to benefit if the new president, Emmanuel Macron, fails to improve the economy and manage the country better than his predecessor, warns political scientist Brigid Laffan.

Stakeholders' Highlights

