By EUOBSERVER

Negotiations led by the United Nations on climate began in Bonn on Monday, with almost 200 nations represented. US president Donald Trump is yet to announce whether he intends to withdraw from the pact, which his predecessor, Barack Obama, helped push through in Paris in 2015. Obama himself arrived on Monday in Italy on a two-day trip, meeting former Italian PM, Matteo Renzi, and participating in a climate change conference.