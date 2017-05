By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May has a record high 22-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, ahead of national elections on 8 June, an ICM opinion poll showed on Monday. The survey put the Conservatives at 49 percent, with Labour at 27 percent. The pro-EU Liberal Democrat Party polled at 9 percent, one point up since last week, while the anti-EU UK Independence Party fell two points to 6 percent.