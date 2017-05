By EUOBSERVER

Once thought to be the future leader of French far-right party National Front, Marion Marechal-Le Pen, niece of defeated French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, is quitting politics. She is one of only two National Front members in the outgoing National Assembly, the lower house. The 27-year-old cited personal reasons for leaving, but her hard-line positions put her at odds with Marine Le Pen, who wants to modernise the party.