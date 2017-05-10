EU commission wrong to annul 'Stop TTIP' initiative, rules court

By EUOBSERVER

The EU court on Wednesday annulled a European Commission decision from September 2014 to refuse registering a proposed European citizens’ initiative, "Stop TTIP". "We waited for this decision for over two years. In the meantime CETA has been ratified by the European Council and the European Parliament. The commission should not be allowed to stop Citizens' Initiatives so easily," said Michael Efler, who brought the winning case to court.