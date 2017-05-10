Wednesday

10th May 2017

EU commission wrong to annul 'Stop TTIP' initiative, rules court

By

The EU court on Wednesday annulled a European Commission decision from September 2014 to refuse registering a proposed European citizens’ initiative, "Stop TTIP". "We waited for this decision for over two years. In the meantime CETA has been ratified by the European Council and the European Parliament. The commission should not be allowed to stop Citizens' Initiatives so easily," said Michael Efler, who brought the winning case to court.

EU overestimated ICT jobs gap

EU leaders said there would be almost a million ICT vacancies by 2015, and made digital skills a priority, but in reality the number of vacancies was much lower.

Trump delays climate decision

The White House said it would take more time to decide if the US should remain part of the Paris climate agreement, while talks are underway in Bonn.

  2. Bulgaria nominates Mariya Gabriel for EU commissioner
  3. EU court to examine German copyright law
  4. UN: 250 refugees feared dead in Mediterranean shipwrecks
  5. Greek council finds pension cuts unconsitutional
  6. Putin critic Navalny treated in Spain after attack
  7. Paris clears migrants from tent camp
  8. Marine Le Pen's niece Marion quits politics

