Brexit negotiator Barnier to address Irish parliament

Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicks off a two-day visit to Ireland on Thursday, to address a joint sitting of the Irish Parliament - an honour usually only afforded to visiting heads of states. Barnier will also travel to the land-border with Northern Ireland and address a European People's Party (EPP) summit in County Wicklow, where Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former UK prime minister Tony Blair are also speaking.

Lektionen für Deutschland von Hackerangriff auf Macron

Die Art und Weise, wie sich Macrons Team gegen Hacker verteidigt hat, enthält Lehren für andere Parteien in Europa. Nichtsdestotrotz sind sich Experten snicht einig, ob Russland hinter den Angriffen steckt.

Le piratage de Macron, une leçon pour l'Allemagne

La façon dont l'équipe de campagne d'Emmanuel Macron s'est défendue contre les hackers peut servir de leçon pour d'autres partis politiques en Europe, même si les experts sont partagés quand à la culpabilité de la Russie.

