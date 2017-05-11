Brexit negotiator Barnier to address Irish parliament

By EUOBSERVER

Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicks off a two-day visit to Ireland on Thursday, to address a joint sitting of the Irish Parliament - an honour usually only afforded to visiting heads of states. Barnier will also travel to the land-border with Northern Ireland and address a European People's Party (EPP) summit in County Wicklow, where Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former UK prime minister Tony Blair are also speaking.