Thursday

11th May 2017

Ticker

No progress to report after two months of Dutch coalition talks

By

Edith Schippers, the Dutch negotiator for a coalition government of four parties has written to the Dutch parliament on Thursday to say that she cannot confirm if a deal is within reach, nor when a new government can be formed. Schippers wrote her letter, which contained few substantive details, at the request of several opposition parties not involved in the talks. Parliament elections were almost two months ago.

Hungary and Slovakia challenge quotas at the EU's top court

During a hearing at the EU's top court, Hungary and Slovakia defended their decision not to take in asylum seekers based on a mandatory quota system, while the European Commission, Germany and others stressed the need for solidarity.

News in Brief

  1. No progress to report after two months of Dutch coalition talks
  2. Schengen border controls to be extended
  3. Kosovo government collapses
  4. Brexit negotiator Barnier to address Irish parliament
  5. Austrian vice chancellor steps down amid party infighting
  6. EU commission wrong to annul 'Stop TTIP' initiative, rules court
  7. Bulgaria nominates Mariya Gabriel for EU commissioner
  8. EU court to examine German copyright law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  2. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  3. Martens CentreBetween a Rock and a Hard Place: How Can the EU Support Belarus?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  6. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  7. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  9. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  11. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"

Latest News

  1. Bulgaria nominates EU figure for commissioner
  2. Signs of life for EU 'citizens' initiative'
  3. Give Macron 'a chance', says EU finance chief
  4. Brexit-affected citizens want special deal on rights
  5. Uber is a transport company, EU lawyer says
  6. Hungary and Slovakia challenge quotas at the EU's top court
  7. Orthodox believers form pro-Russia bloc in Europe
  8. Parents of EU children win right to stay