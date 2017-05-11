Ticker
No progress to report after two months of Dutch coalition talks
By EUOBSERVER
Edith Schippers, the Dutch negotiator for a coalition government of four parties has written to the Dutch parliament on Thursday to say that she cannot confirm if a deal is within reach, nor when a new government can be formed. Schippers wrote her letter, which contained few substantive details, at the request of several opposition parties not involved in the talks. Parliament elections were almost two months ago.