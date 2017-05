By EUOBSERVER

EU states on Thursday adopted a regulation enabling Ukrainians with biometric passports to enter the EU (but not Ireland or the UK) without a visa for up to 90 days for "business, tourist or family purposes". The visa-free regime is to enter into force 20 days after the European Parliament signs off on the accord on 17 May. Ukrainians unilaterally dropped visas for EU nationals almost 10 years ago.