By EUOBSERVER

Germany has increased its forecast for tax income over the next five years, expecting a total income of 732.4 billion euros this year, 7.9 billion euros more than predicted in November. For the years from 2017 to 2021, the finance ministry predicted a total 54.1 billion euros in extra tax money. “The updated tax estimate proves that we are on the right path," commented finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.