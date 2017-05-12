Ticker
Narrow lead for SPD in German warmup elections
By EUOBSERVER
The two leading German parties are almost on the same level of support ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in North Rhine-Westphalia. Schulz's SPD party leads narrowly with 32.5 percent against 31.6 percent for Merkel's CDU, according to a SPON poll published by Spiegel. The liberal FDP comes third with 12.6 percent support. Sunday's election will offer a strong indication on whether Merkel can win September's general elections.