US affirms need for action on climate change in Arctic Council

By

US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson and seven foreign ministers in the Arctic Council signed on Thursday in Alaska a document affirming the need for international action against climate change. While the US policy on climate change has become uncertain under the Trump administration, the document signed by Tillerson was “reiterating the need for global action to reduce both long-lived greenhouse gases and short-lived climate pollutants.”

US neo-Nazis linked to Macron hack

The spread of stolen emails designed to harm Emmanuel Macron was linked to US-based neo-Nazis, according to a French investigation.

Macron victory fires up German campaign

Incoming French president was welcomed as a saviour from the far-right, but some of his economic proposals are anathema in Berlin ahead of September's elections.

Digital currency, the Airbnb and Uber killers

The digital currency Ethereum allows people to run so-called smart contracts, potentially creating a decentralised sharing economy, and could be the beginning of the end for firms like Uber and Airbnb.

News in Brief

  1. Unpaid interns take legal action against Belgium
  2. EU calls for US talks on airline laptop ban
  4. Narrow lead for SPD in German warmup elections
  5. Germany forecasts increased tax income from booming economy
  6. EU states adopt Ukraine visa-free travel
  7. No progress to report after two months of Dutch coalition talks
  8. Schengen border controls to be extended

