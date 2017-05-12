Ticker
US affirms need for action on climate change in Arctic Council
By EUOBSERVER
US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson and seven foreign ministers in the Arctic Council signed on Thursday in Alaska a document affirming the need for international action against climate change. While the US policy on climate change has become uncertain under the Trump administration, the document signed by Tillerson was “reiterating the need for global action to reduce both long-lived greenhouse gases and short-lived climate pollutants.”