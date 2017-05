By EUOBSERVER

On behalf of unpaid interns, the European Youth Forum filed on Friday a collective legal complaint against Belgium, which has the highest percentage of unpaid interns in the EU. Only 1 in 5 (18%) are being paid for work, the organisation estimates, saying the practise in illegal under the European Social Charter. "Unpaid internships must be banned once and for all," said Zuzana Vaneckova from the European Youth Forum.