EU not ready to sign China Silk Road trade plans
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's economy minister, Brigitte Zypries, warned on Sunday that more guarantees from Beijing on free trade, environmental protection and working conditions are needed before the European Union will be able to sign a joint statement on China's "One Belt, One Road" trade initiative. China's president, Xi Jinping, has been promoting this trade and development strategy at a forum of officials from more than 100 countries, ending on Monday.