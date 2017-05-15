Ticker
EU institutions not affected by global cyberattack
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission said on Monday that it has not received any reports that the EU institutions or agencies have been affected by the global cyberattack, which swept through several hundred thousand computers around the world last Friday. Spokesman Margaritis Schinas said security commissioner Julian King has been following the attacks closely, and that the commission is in contact with the bloc's joint police body, Europol, and other cybercrime units.