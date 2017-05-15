Monday

15th May 2017

EU institutions not affected by global cyberattack

The European Commission said on Monday that it has not received any reports that the EU institutions or agencies have been affected by the global cyberattack, which swept through several hundred thousand computers around the world last Friday. Spokesman Margaritis Schinas said security commissioner Julian King has been following the attacks closely, and that the commission is in contact with the bloc's joint police body, Europol, and other cybercrime units.

How online activists tried to harm Macron

Trojan horses, smoke screens, framed news, and fake news - the final days of the French election saw an outburst of online violence, most of it against Macron.

Schulz fails to beat Merkel in German home state

Former EU parliament leader, Martin Schulz, says the defeat of his social-democrats in North Rhine-Westphalia is "difficult". The elections showed that a "Schulz effect" does not (yet) exist.

  EU institutions not affected by global cyberattack
  EU not ready to sign China Silk Road trade plans
  Estonian EU presidency to focus on defence
  Cyberattack could spread futher, warns Europol
  Unpaid interns take legal action against Belgium
  EU calls for US talks on airline laptop ban
  US affirms need for action on climate change in Arctic Council
  Narrow lead for SPD in German warmup elections

