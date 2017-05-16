Ticker
Sanctions against Poland 'not on the agenda'
By EUOBSERVER
EU ministers will not discuss sanctions against Poland over its breaches of the rule of law, German minister Michael Roth told reporters on Tuesday. The discussion will aim to secure ministers' backing of a continued dialogue between the European Commission and Poland, Swedish EU minister Ann Linde said. Roth, Linde and other socialist ministers met Frans Timmermans, the commissioner in charge of rule of law, earlier on Tuesday for breakfast.