Tuesday

16th May 2017

Ticker

Sanctions against Poland 'not on the agenda'

By

EU ministers will not discuss sanctions against Poland over its breaches of the rule of law, German minister Michael Roth told reporters on Tuesday. The discussion will aim to secure ministers' backing of a continued dialogue between the European Commission and Poland, Swedish EU minister Ann Linde said. Roth, Linde and other socialist ministers met Frans Timmermans, the commissioner in charge of rule of law, earlier on Tuesday for breakfast.

Italian refugee centre allegedly run by mafia

One of Italy's most powerful mafia syndicates, the 'Ndrangheta, allegedly stole over €32 million from a refugee centre run by a Catholic charity in southern Italy.

Macron and Merkel to 'reconstruct' the EU

The French and German leaders will present a common proposal to deepen and strengthen the EU and the eurozone. They say they are ready to change the EU treaties.

Tusk summoned again to Polish court

EU president said he may use diplomatic immunity to decline invitations to appear as a witness in Polish cases if they start to interfere with his work.

