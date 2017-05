By EUOBSERVER

Ukraine's president, Petro Poroshenko, has banned several Russian internet services on Tuesday (16 May), as part of sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea. The ban includes social media popular among Ukrainians, such as VKontakte, and search engine Yandex. Russia's foreign ministry condemned the ban. Shortly after its announcement, Poroshenko's website was briefly hit by cyberattackers, his office said, claiming Russia was behind it.