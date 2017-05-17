Wednesday

EU parliament vetoes money-laundering blacklist, again

MEPs on Wednesday rejected a European Commission proposal for a blacklist of countries that facilitate money-laundering, tax evasion, or financing of terrorism. The list featured only eleven countries, none of which are major tax havens. The European Parliament already voted down a similar list in January. Since then, the commission had only suggested swapping one of the previously-listed countries, Guyana, for Ethiopia. Some MEPs wanted the US to be added.

EU wants Brexit talks to start the day after UK vote

EU negotiator Michel Barnier urged negotiations to begin as soon as possible, while European Council chief Donald Tusk said the EU-27's red lines will be updated once talks can move on from the divorce to the future relationship.

Development serving the purpose of migration control

While the EU is sacrificing development aid to serve short-term migration interests, it is important to realise that enhanced border controls will not solve the root causes of forced migration and displacement.

Wie Online-Aktivisten versuchten Macron zu schaden

Trojaner, Nebelwände, veränderte Nachrichten und Fake-news- die letzten Tage vor der französischen Wahl sah ein Ausbruch von Onlinegewalt, die sich meistens gegen Macron richtete.

  1. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  2. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims
  3. Counter BalanceInvestment Plan for Europe More Climate Friendly but European Parliament Shows Little Ambition
  4. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  5. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  7. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  10. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  11. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review

