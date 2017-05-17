EU parliament vetoes money-laundering blacklist, again

By EUOBSERVER

MEPs on Wednesday rejected a European Commission proposal for a blacklist of countries that facilitate money-laundering, tax evasion, or financing of terrorism. The list featured only eleven countries, none of which are major tax havens. The European Parliament already voted down a similar list in January. Since then, the commission had only suggested swapping one of the previously-listed countries, Guyana, for Ethiopia. Some MEPs wanted the US to be added.